1995 Volkswagen Cabrio

1995 Volkswagen Cabrio

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

$995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,000KM
  • Used
  • Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 4907871
  • Stock #: A2551B
  • VIN: WVWAC81E7SK001710
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!

Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

