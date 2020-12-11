1999 Honda Accord

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Garage door transmitter Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Door mirrors: body-colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.