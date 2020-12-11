Menu
1999 Subaru Forester

228,012 KM

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

1999 Subaru Forester

1999 Subaru Forester

1999 Subaru Forester

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

228,012KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6346979
  • Stock #: ME100119A
  • VIN: JF1SF6557XG727433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 228,012 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 1999 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 228,012 kms. It's white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Cassette
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Adjustable head restraints: rear w/tilt

