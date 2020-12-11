1999 Subaru Forester

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer Cassette 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Adjustable head restraints: rear w/tilt

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.