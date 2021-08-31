Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2000 Oldsmobile Alero

277,959 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2000 Oldsmobile Alero

2000 Oldsmobile Alero

GLS

Watch This Vehicle

2000 Oldsmobile Alero

GLS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

277,959KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7655053
  • Stock #: NT038435AA
  • VIN: 1G3NF12EXYC390487

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 277,959 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2000 Oldsmobile Alero is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This coupe has 277,959 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 170HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Cassette
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Leather shift knob
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Wheel size: 16"
Bumpers: body-colour
Deluxe Reclining Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2005 Nissan Pathfind...
 194,130 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2010 Hyundai Santa F...
 120,874 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Ford Transit Co...
 169,983 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory