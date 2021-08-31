2000 Oldsmobile Alero

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 7 7 , 9 5 9 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7655053

7655053 Stock #: NT038435AA

NT038435AA VIN: 1G3NF12EXYC390487

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 277,959 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Cassette 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Mechanical Block Heater Front Anti-Roll Bar Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating LEATHER SEAT TRIM Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Trim Leather shift knob Additional Features Panic Alarm Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Wheel size: 16" Bumpers: body-colour Deluxe Reclining Bucket Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.