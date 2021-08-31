Menu
2001 Buick Century

154,772 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2001 Buick Century

2001 Buick Century

CUSTOM

2001 Buick Century

CUSTOM

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

154,772KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7687870
  • Stock #: AH9237A
  • VIN: 2G4WS52JX11228497

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9237A
  • Mileage 154,772 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2001 Buick Century is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 154,772 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 175HP 3.1L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Cassette
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Front 55/45 Split Bench Seat

