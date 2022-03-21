Menu
2001 Volvo S60

200,060 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2001 Volvo S60

2001 Volvo S60

2.4

2001 Volvo S60

2.4

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,060KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8718689
  • Stock #: AH9304A
  • VIN: YV1RS61R912027389

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9304A
  • Mileage 200,060 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2001 Volvo S60 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 200,060 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.4L 5 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
Cassette
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Kilen cloth seating surfaces

