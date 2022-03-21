2001 Volvo S60

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 0 0 , 0 6 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8718689

8718689 Stock #: AH9304A

AH9304A VIN: YV1RS61R912027389

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AH9304A

Mileage 200,060 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry SPEED CONTROL HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Front beverage holders Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Cassette 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear fog lights Headlight cleaning Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Safety ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Kilen cloth seating surfaces

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.