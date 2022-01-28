$CALL+ tax & licensing
2002 Cadillac Escalade
Base
354,000KM
Used
Listing ID: 8260245
Stock #: GV017880AA
VIN: 1GYEK63N52R265855
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 354,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 354,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 345HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
SPEED CONTROL
LEATHER SEAT TRIM
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Leather shift knob
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
3.73 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Adaptive suspension
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cassette
Rear Audio Controls
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
11 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
rear air conditioning
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Full Feature High Back Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Emergency communication system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
17" aluminum wheels
Auto Ride Control Chassis
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Liftgate Lift Glass Body Ordering Code
3rd row seats: split-bench
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
ETR AM/FM Stereo w/6-Disc In Dash CD Changer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
