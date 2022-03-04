Menu
2002 Chrysler Intrepid

204,287 KM

Details Description

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

2002 Chrysler Intrepid

2002 Chrysler Intrepid

ES/SXT

2002 Chrysler Intrepid

ES/SXT

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

204,287KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8532077
  • Stock #: BA6394B
  • VIN: 2C3HH56G02H269034

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BA6394B
  • Mileage 204,287 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2002 Chrysler Intrepid is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This sedan has 204,287 kms. It's red in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 242HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

