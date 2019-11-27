Menu
Account
Sign In

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

Location

Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

604-580-3161

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,998

+ taxes & licensing

  • 210,165KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4388736
  • VIN: 3gnek13t03g183032
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Rear Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Bed Liner
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Transmission Overdrive Switch
  • Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

2008 Chevrolet Equin...
 224,126 KM
$4,498 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Murano SL
 202,088 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2013 Chrysler 200 LX
 133,373 KM
$6,498 + tax & lic
Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-580-XXXX

(click to show)

604-580-3161

Alternate Numbers
778-636-1391

Send A Message