2003 Chevrolet Avalanche

- Safety
-
- Anti-Lock Brakes
- Driver Air Bag
- Fog Lights
- Passenger Air Bag
- Security System
- Heated Mirrors
- Rear Window Defrost
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
- Child Safety Locks
- Power Options
-
- Power Mirrors
- Power Windows
- Power Steering
- Power Door Locks
- Comfort
-
- Air Conditioning
- Tilt Steering Wheel
- Cargo shade
- Convenience
-
- Cruise Control
- Keyless Entry
- Tow Hooks
- Driver Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Vanity Mirror
- Front Reading Lamps
- Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
- Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
- Rear Reading Lamps
- Power Outlet
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Exterior
-
- Trim
-
- Windows
-
- Seating
-
- Pass-Through Rear Seat
- Power Driver Seat
- Rear Bench Seat
- Powertrain
-
- Additional Features
-
- Bed Liner
- Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- Transmission Overdrive Switch
- Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the
Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.