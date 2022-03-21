2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 2 , 2 7 1 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8718692

8718692 Stock #: AH9298A

AH9298A VIN: KM8SB13D63U386181

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pine Green/cool Gray Cladding

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 222,271 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 6 Speakers AM/FM stereo w/CD player Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Safety Dual front impact airbags Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Full cloth seat trim Passenger door bin Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down Roof rack: rails only 4.32 Rear Axle Ratio Wheels: 6.5"J x 16" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.