Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

222,271 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2003 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

222,271KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8718692
  • Stock #: AH9298A
  • VIN: KM8SB13D63U386181

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pine Green/cool Gray Cladding
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 222,271 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2003 Hyundai Santa Fe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 222,271 kms. It's pine green/cool gray cladding in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
6 Speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual front impact airbags
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Full cloth seat trim
Passenger door bin
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Roof rack: rails only
4.32 Rear Axle Ratio
Wheels: 6.5"J x 16" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2003 Hyundai Santa F...
 222,271 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2001 Volvo S60 2.4
 200,060 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Dodge Grand Car...
 186,456 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory