2003 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL
222,271KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8718692
- Stock #: AH9298A
- VIN: KM8SB13D63U386181
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pine Green/cool Gray Cladding
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 222,271 KM
Vehicle Description
This SUV has 222,271 kms. It's pine green/cool gray cladding in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
6 Speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual front impact airbags
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Full cloth seat trim
Passenger door bin
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Roof rack: rails only
4.32 Rear Axle Ratio
Wheels: 6.5"J x 16" 5-Spoke Aluminum Alloy
