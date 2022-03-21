2003 Pontiac Montana...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 7 4 5 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: NF379863A

VIN: 1GMDX03E73D288127

Vehicle Details Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NF379863A

Mileage 228,745 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Cloth Seat Trim Sport steering wheel Mechanical Power Steering Block Heater 3.29 axle ratio Smooth ride suspension Front Anti-Roll Bar Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 4 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Roof Rack Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Safety ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Dual front side impact airbags Integrated rear child seats Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Fully automatic headlights Electronic cruise control w/resume speed Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Weather band radio Passenger seat mounted armrest Reclining 3rd row seat Rear Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Rear seats: split-bench Body Side Cladding Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest 3rd row seats: split-bench 15" X 6" ALUMINUM WHEELS AM/FM Stereo CD

