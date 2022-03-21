$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai
1-800-684-2294
2003 Pontiac Montana
2003 Pontiac Montana
BASE
Location
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-684-2294
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
228,745KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8933218
- Stock #: NF379863A
- VIN: 1GMDX03E73D288127
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NF379863A
- Mileage 228,745 KM
Vehicle Description
This van has 228,745 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 185HP 3.4L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Cloth Seat Trim
Sport steering wheel
Power Steering
Block Heater
3.29 axle ratio
Smooth ride suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Integrated rear child seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Electronic cruise control w/resume speed
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Weather band radio
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Rear seats: split-bench
Body Side Cladding
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: split-bench
15" X 6" ALUMINUM WHEELS
AM/FM Stereo CD
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1