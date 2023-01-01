2003 Toyota Corolla

$6,990 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 6 , 9 2 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10491654

10491654 Stock #: 23UTNA63123

23UTNA63123 VIN: 2T1BR32E03C763123

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Manual / Standard

Stock # 23UTNA63123

Mileage 216,926 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.