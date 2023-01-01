Menu
2003 Toyota Corolla

216,926 KM

Details

$6,990

+ tax & licensing
$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

2003 Toyota Corolla

2003 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 5M

2003 Toyota Corolla

4-door Sedan CE 5M

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

$6,990

+ taxes & licensing

216,926KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10491654
  • Stock #: 23UTNA63123
  • VIN: 2T1BR32E03C763123

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 23UTNA63123
  • Mileage 216,926 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

