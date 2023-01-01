$6,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2003 Toyota Corolla
2003 Toyota Corolla
4-door Sedan CE 5M
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$6,990
+ taxes & licensing
216,926KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10491654
- Stock #: 23UTNA63123
- VIN: 2T1BR32E03C763123
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 23UTNA63123
- Mileage 216,926 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1