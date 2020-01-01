Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

157,843 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 240

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 240

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

157,843KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6301218
  • Stock #: LE108695A
  • VIN: WDBRF81J74F457501

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LE108695A
  • Mileage 157,843 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $6175 - Our Price is just $5995!

New Arrival! This 2004 Mercedes Benz C-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 157,843 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 168HP 2.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Rear side impact airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Cassette
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Rear fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Genuine wood console insert
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Upholstery
SPEED CONTROL
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Genuine wood dashboard insert
Weather band radio
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Power adjustable rear head restraints
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Mode Select Transmission
7 Speakers
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag
AM/FM Stereo Cassette/7 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 161,770 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2016 Chrysler Town &...
 151,701 KM
$16,825 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson ...
 39,200 KM
$25,164 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory