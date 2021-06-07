Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2004 Nissan Quest

197,271 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2004 Nissan Quest

2004 Nissan Quest

3.5 SL

Watch This Vehicle

2004 Nissan Quest

3.5 SL

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

197,271KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7265081
  • Stock #: AH9225A
  • VIN: 5N1BV28U14N325225

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 197,271 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2004 Nissan Quest is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This van has 197,271 kms. It's gray in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
rear air conditioning
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Front heated bucket seats
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Reclining 3rd row seat
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Regular Ride Suspension
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
3rd row seats: bench
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
3.525 Axle Ratio
16" x 6.5JJ Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo w/CD & 8 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 63,054 KM
$40,998 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Santa F...
 62,341 KM
$24,999 + tax & lic
2016 Hyundai Sonata ...
 148,800 KM
$13,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory