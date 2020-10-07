Menu
2005 Chevrolet Blazer

204,427 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS

2005 Chevrolet Blazer

LS

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

204,427KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6004419
  • Stock #: AH9159A
  • VIN: 1GNCT18X95K117607

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 204,427 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $6175 - Our Price is just $5995!

New Arrival! This 2005 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 204,427 kms. It's indigo blue metallic in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 190HP 4.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speakers
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Block Heater
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Custom cloth seat trim
Locking Rear Differential
voltmeter
3.42 axle ratio
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
High Back Reclining Front Bucket Seats
LS Model Option
Tailgate Body Ordering Code
Touring Suspension Chassis Package
Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Compact Disc Player
Wheels: 15" x 7" Multi-Spoke Aluminum

