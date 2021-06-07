Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

106,538 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

106,538KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7195646
  • Stock #: MV108012AA
  • VIN: 1G1JC12F457143088

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # MV108012AA
  • Mileage 106,538 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This coupe has 106,538 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
4 Speakers
Spoiler
Block Heater
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Reclining front bucket seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual front impact airbags
Driver Door Bin
Body colour body side mouldings
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
milliweave cloth seat trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2016 Ford Explorer P...
 140,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Ford Fusion SE ...
 52,773 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2015 Ford Edge Sport...
 74,784 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory