2005 Chevrolet Cavalier

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 0 6 , 5 3 8 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7195646

7195646 Stock #: MV108012AA

MV108012AA VIN: 1G1JC12F457143088

Vehicle Details Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # MV108012AA

Mileage 106,538 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer 4 Speakers Exterior Spoiler Convenience Block Heater Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Reclining front bucket seats Split Folding Rear Seat Safety Dual front impact airbags Additional Features Driver Door Bin Body colour body side mouldings Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension milliweave cloth seat trim

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.