2005 Chrysler 300

200,265 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2005 Chrysler 300

2005 Chrysler 300

Base

2005 Chrysler 300

Base

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

200,265KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7775628
  • Stock #: NT059333B
  • VIN: 2C3JA53G15H688136

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,265 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2005 Chrysler 300 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 200,265 kms. It's satin jade pearlcoat in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 250HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4 Speakers
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Power Driver Seat
Premium Cloth Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front fog lights
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
17" wheel covers
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Bumpers: body-colour
AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control
17" x 7" Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

