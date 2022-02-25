$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2005 Chrysler 300
Base
Location
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
155,413KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8278338
- Stock #: NT049982AA
- VIN: 2C3AA63H15H175600
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,413 KM
Vehicle Description
This sedan has 155,413 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 340HP 5.7L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Cassette
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
8 speakers
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Headlight cleaning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
MEMORY SEAT
Power Driver Seat
Luxury Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Adjustable Pedals
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Auto-dimming door mirrors
Pedal memory
Audio memory
Steering wheel memory
Auto tilt-away steering wheel
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
High intensity discharge headlights: Xenon
18" x 7.5" Chrome Clad Aluminum Wheels
AM/FM/Cassette/6-Disc CD & MP3
