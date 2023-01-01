Menu
New Arrival! This 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 423,731 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # B6143T
  • Mileage 423,731 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2005 Ford F-350 Super Duty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 423,731 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.0L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: To maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall, we provide a full independent 360-degree inspection report through local, licensed, and reputable 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured knowing every vehicle in our inventory will be fully inspected by an independent 3rd party mechanic at no added cost to them. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicle listings on third party vendor websites and marketplaces, please always make sure to click over to our website and verify the correct price for the vehicle of your choice. The Sale Price on third party vendor website will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. This means that in-order to take advantage of the Sale Price you must be Financing the vehicle through one of our lending partners. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. All Listed Monthly/Bi-Weekly/Weekly Payments include a 695 documentation fee, and a 995 finance fee, plus taxes. o~o

2005 Ford F-350