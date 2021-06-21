Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Honda Civic

260,400 KM

Details Description Features

$500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$500

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2005 Honda Civic

2005 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Honda Civic

Coupe LX

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$500

+ taxes & licensing

260,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7361366
  • Stock #: ME173432A
  • VIN: 1HGEM22575L812305

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # ME173432A
  • Mileage 260,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $515 - Our Price is just $500!

New Arrival! This 2005 Honda Civic Coupe is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This coupe has 260,400 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 115HP 1.7L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speakers
AM/FM stereo w/CD player
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual front impact airbags
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
15" Wheels w/Full Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 47,068 KM
$36,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Murano S...
 70,821 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2012 Jeep Grand Cher...
 177,800 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory