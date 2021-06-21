2005 Hyundai Tucson

$6,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 5 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7368482

7368482 Stock #: MK751673A

MK751673A VIN: KM8JM72D85U122456

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nautical Blue

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Interior Overhead Console SPEED CONTROL Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Mechanical Front Anti-Roll Bar Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension 1-touch down Roof rack: rails only 4.407 Axle Ratio 16" x 6.5" 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels MacPherson Strut Suspension Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3 Player 1 DIN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.