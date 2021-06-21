Menu
2005 Hyundai Tucson

205,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2005 Hyundai Tucson

2005 Hyundai Tucson

GL

2005 Hyundai Tucson

GL

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

205,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7368482
  Stock #: MK751673A
  VIN: KM8JM72D85U122456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nautical Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!

New Arrival! This 2005 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 205,000 kms. It's nautical blue in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
6 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
1-touch down
Roof rack: rails only
4.407 Axle Ratio
16" x 6.5" 6-Spoke Alloy Wheels
MacPherson Strut Suspension
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/CD/MP3 Player 1 DIN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

