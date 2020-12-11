2005 Kia Sedona

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Parking Aid Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Steel Wheels Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Rear Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat 3rd Row Seat Rear Bucket Seats Driver Adjustable Lumbar Warranty Warranty Available Windows Privacy Glass Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Wheel Covers Conventional Spare Tire

