Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2005 Kia Sedona

213,000 KM

Details Description Features

$2,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

Contact Seller
2005 Kia Sedona

2005 Kia Sedona

LX Anniversary Edition

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Kia Sedona

LX Anniversary Edition

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

  1. 1609958420
  2. 1609958420
  3. 1609958420
  4. 1609958420
  5. 1609958420
  6. 1609958420
  7. 1609958420
  8. 1609958419
  9. 1609958420
  10. 1609958419
  11. 1609958419
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

213,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6362063
  • Stock #: A2682A
  • VIN: KNDUP131456676916

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 213,000 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICED TO SELL FAST!!

Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

PLEASE NOTE REAR SEAT IS MISSING ON THIS VAN.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Parking Aid
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Warranty Available
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From The Padda Auto Sales

2007 BMW X5 3.0si
 193,000 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Compass Sp...
 49,000 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Fusion Hyb...
 26,000 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

Call Dealer

604-756-XXXX

(click to show)

604-756-3390

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory