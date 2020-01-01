Menu
Account
Sign In

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Mazda MAZDA3

GT

Location

Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

604-580-3161

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

  • 112,558KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4504296
  • Stock #: 8057
  • VIN: jm1bk123451261827
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

2007 Jeep Patriot SP...
 215,223 KM
$5,998 + tax & lic
2008 BMW 3 Series 32...
 228,168 KM
$4,998 + tax & lic
2004 Honda Civic SI
 227,000 KM
$2,998 + tax & lic
Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

Darryls Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

604-580-XXXX

(click to show)

604-580-3161

Alternate Numbers
778-636-1391

Send A Message