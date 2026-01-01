$7,599+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2005 Toyota Corolla
FINANCING AVAILABLE
2005 Toyota Corolla
FINANCING AVAILABLE
Location
H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
604-593-5191
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
188,094KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T1BR32EX5C843726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,094 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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H2H Auto Group
33323 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B2
Call Dealer
604-593-XXXX(click to show)
$7,599
+ taxes & licensing>
H2H Auto Group
604-593-5191
2005 Toyota Corolla