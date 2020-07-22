2006 Buick Allure

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Front fog lights

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm voltmeter Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin 5-passenger seating Passenger door bin Perimeter/approach lights Emergency communication system Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Wheels: 17" x 6.5" 8-Spoke Painted Flangeless Alum Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Compact Disc

