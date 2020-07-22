Menu
2006 Buick Allure

156,072 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CXS

Location

156,072KM
Used
  • Stock #: LV059462A
  • VIN: 2G4WH587X61236519

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2006 Buick Allure is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 156,072 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 240HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
Front fog lights
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
5-passenger seating
Passenger door bin
Perimeter/approach lights
Emergency communication system
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" 8-Spoke Painted Flangeless Alum
Nuance Sandstone Leather-Appointed Seat Trim
Radio: ETR AM/FM Stereo w/Compact Disc

