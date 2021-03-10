Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2006 Dodge Caravan

184,133 KM

Details Description Features

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2006 Dodge Caravan

2006 Dodge Caravan

C/V Base

Watch This Vehicle

2006 Dodge Caravan

C/V Base

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$5,000

+ taxes & licensing

184,133KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6813284
  • Stock #: MP290789A
  • VIN: 1D4GP21R06B729649

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # MP290789A
  • Mileage 184,133 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $5150 - Our Price is just $5000!

New Arrival! This 2006 Dodge Caravan C/V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This van has 184,133 kms. It's stone white clearcoat in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 180HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Knee airbag
Rear Window Wiper
Block Heater
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Base Door Trim Panel
Front Reading Lights
Front beverage holders
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Commercial Wagon Suspension
Front Anti-Roll Bar
16" x 6.5" steel wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
AM/FM Compact Disc w/Changer Control
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
2 Speakers
3.62 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2019 Hyundai KONA 2....
 87,010 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic
2021 Genesis GV80 3....
 20 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Santa F...
 17,528 KM
$29,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory