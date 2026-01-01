$5,500+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2006 Toyota Yaris
CE
2006 Toyota Yaris
CE
Location
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1
604-644-3613
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
260,000KM
VIN JTDJT923665018070
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 260,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1
Call Dealer
604-644-XXXX(click to show)
$5,500
+ taxes & licensing>
Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales
604-644-3613
2006 Toyota Yaris