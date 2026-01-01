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Used 2006 Toyota Yaris CE for sale in Abbotsford, BC

2006 Toyota Yaris

260,000 KM

Details Features

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2006 Toyota Yaris

CE

Watch This Vehicle
14012004

2006 Toyota Yaris

CE

Location

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

604-644-3613

  1. 1777484601811
  2. 1777484602360
  3. 1777484602847
  4. 1777484603353
  5. 1777484603874
  6. 1777484604423
  7. 1777484605001
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  9. 1777484606095
Contact Seller

$5,500

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
260,000KM
VIN JTDJT923665018070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 260,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

33166 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2S 2B1

Call Dealer

604-644-XXXX

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604-644-3613

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$5,500

+ taxes & licensing>

Darryl's Best Buys Auto Sales

604-644-3613

2006 Toyota Yaris