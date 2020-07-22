2007 BMW 3 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leatherette Upholstery Leather shift knob Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats

Additional Features rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Steering wheel mounted A/C controls Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM Stereo w/In-Dash CD Player

