2007 Chevrolet Express

216,000 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

The Padda Auto Sales

604-756-3390

2007 Chevrolet Express

2007 Chevrolet Express

CARGO

2007 Chevrolet Express

CARGO

Location

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

604-756-3390

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

216,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6726059
  • Stock #: A2795
  • VIN: 1GCGG25V671218829

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Cargo
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 216,000 KM

Vehicle Description

GREAT WORK CARGO VAN, AT A GREAT PRICE, NOT VERY MANY OF THESE COME AROUND ON SALE!!

GREAT FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE . CALL US TOLL FREE TO GET PRE APPROVED TODAY 1-877-349-9286. Used Cars, Trucks, & Suv's Abbotsford, Surrey, Langley, Vancouver, Richmond, Mission, Whistler, Aldergrove, Coquitlam, Delta, Chilliwack, Hope, Kamloops, Maple Ridge, Burnaby, New Westminster, Victoria, kelowna, Squamish, Prince George.

DL#30850

Plus Documentation Service Fee of $499 + 12% Tax

Vehicle Features

CARGO
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Air Conditioning
Power Steering
Bucket Seats
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Padda Auto Sales

The Padda Auto Sales

31731 South Fraser Way, Abbotsford, BC V2T 1V2

