2007 Ford Edge

214,372 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

2007 Ford Edge

2007 Ford Edge

SEL

2007 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

214,372KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7228541
  • Stock #: MK125211AA
  • VIN: 2FMDK49C17BA34274

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,372 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Ford Edge is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 214,372 kms. It's white in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 265HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Reverse Sensing System
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
MEMORY SEAT
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Front Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
rear reading lights
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Steering wheel mounted A/C controls
Premium audio system
Weather band radio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
18" chrome-clad aluminum wheels
3.16 Axle Ratio
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Radio: Audiophile Sound System w/CDx6/MP3
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/100,000km
GVWR: 2,490 kg (5,490 lb) Payload Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

