Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2007 Ford Escape

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2007 Ford Escape

2007 Ford Escape

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Ford Escape

Limited

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7836150
  • Stock #: NF383655A
  • VIN: 1FMYU94117KA27135

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 176,000 kms. It's black clearcoat in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 200HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
2.93 axle ratio
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
Rear Parking Sensors
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Premium Heated Leather-Trimmed Bucket Seats
POWER MOONROOF
Trailer Hitch Receiver
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
16" bright machined aluminum wheels
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
7 Speakers
Premium audio system: Audiophile
GVWR: 2,105 kgs (4,641 lb) Payload Package
Radio: Audiophile 6-Disc In-Dash w/MP3

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2007 Ford Escape Lim...
 176,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Murano P...
 90,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 GT...
 154,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory