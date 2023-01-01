$10,998+ tax & licensing
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
2007 Hyundai Sonata
2007 Hyundai Sonata
GLS - Low Mileage
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
$10,998
+ taxes & licensing
67,884KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9689821
- Stock #: PI152535A
- VIN: 5NPET46F27H203677
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # PI152535A
- Mileage 67,884 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $11328 - Our Price is just $10998!
New Arrival! This 2007 Hyundai Sonata is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This low mileage sedan has just 67,884 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 234HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Leather shift knob
Power Options
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Safety
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Convenience
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Seating
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
POWER MOONROOF
Additional Features
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Leather Seat Material
