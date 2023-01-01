2007 Hyundai Sonata

$10,998 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 7 , 8 8 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 9689821

Stock #: PI152535A

VIN: 5NPET46F27H203677

Vehicle Details Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PI152535A

Mileage 67,884 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Leather Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Leather shift knob Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Front fog lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Safety ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Wheels Leather Seat Material

