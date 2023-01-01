2007 Hyundai Tucson

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 6 9 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10389117

10389117 Stock #: AB1774

AB1774 VIN: KM8JM72D57U595461

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # AB1774

Mileage 140,697 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.