Menu
Account
Sign In
New Arrival! This 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This SUV has 145,636 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 503HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

145,636 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

6.2L

Watch This Vehicle

2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class

6.2L

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
145,636KM
VIN 4JGBB77E27A240017

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 145,636 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2007 Mercedes-Benz M-Class is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 145,636 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 7 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 503HP 6.2L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $695 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - Leather Seats - $173.75 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Limited - Leather Seats - $173.75 /Wk 57,356 KM $44,888 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DYNAMIC Loaded, Clean, Low KM! for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport DYNAMIC Loaded, Clean, Low KM! 34,908 KM $62,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC - Sunroof - Navigation - $184.28 /Wk for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4MATIC - Sunroof - Navigation - $184.28 /Wk 108,617 KM $39,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2007 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class