2008 Acura TL

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Cassette Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Spoiler Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Seating MEMORY SEAT HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster POWER MOONROOF

Additional Features Navigation System SPEED CONTROL XM SATELLITE RADIO Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror rear reading lights Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Sport steering wheel Premium audio system Turn signal indicator mirrors DVD-Audio 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Perforated leather-trimmed seats Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Limited-slip differential Speed-Sensitive Wipers Garage door transmitter: HomeLink Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Wheels: 17" x 8" Euro Silver Aluminum-Alloy Radio: Premium AM/FM 6-Disc CD/XM Satellite

