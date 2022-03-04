Menu
2008 BMW 3 Series

198,031 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

328xi

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

198,031KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8559710
  • Stock #: BA4404A
  • VIN: WBAVA33558P143778

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 198,031 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 BMW 3 Series is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This sedan has 198,031 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 6 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 230HP 3.0L Straight 6 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia Serving the Abbotsford area, Fraser Valley Pre-Owned, located at 30125 Auto Mall Drive in Abbotsford, BC, is your premier retailer of used vehicles. Our dedicated sales staff and top-trained technicians are here to make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

