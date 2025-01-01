Menu
New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This van has 220,898 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

220,898 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

12560090

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
220,898KM
VIN 2D8HN44P38R148021

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV8021T
  • Mileage 220,898 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This van has 220,898 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 197HP 3.8L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2008 Dodge Grand Caravan