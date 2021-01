Vehicle Features

Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Driver door sill storage bin LH rear quarter storage bin Powertrain Front Wheel Drive ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Windows REAR WINDOW WIPER/WASHER Rear Window Defroster Convenience Overhead Console Compact Spare Tire Halogen headlamps w/time-delay off Variable intermittent windshield wiper Trim Highline Door Trim Panel Black grille Accent-colour bodyside mouldings Safety Brake/Park Interlock Child safety rear door locks LATCH ready child seat anchor system Dual note electric horn Advanced multi-stage front air bags Side curtain air bags for all rows Power Options Pwr rack & pinion steering Media / Nav / Comm (4) speakers Fixed long mast antenna Seating Rear seatback grocery bag hooks Exterior Body-colour fascias w/rear scuff pad Tire pressure monitor warning

Additional Features Tip Start Sunscreen Glass Assist handles 140-amp alternator Front air dam Liftgate flood lamp Black door handles Dual Glove Boxes 600-amp maintenance-free battery Black license plate brow Belt mouldings Fold-away mirrors Driver door protection block Carpet flooring Black sill applique White face instrument panel Lower instrument panel cubby bin Observation mirror Dual visors w/mirrors 3.3L OHV V6 FLEX-FUEL ENGINE Front courtesy/map lamps, rear dome lamp

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.