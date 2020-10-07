2008 Ford F-150

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Compass 4 Speakers Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Windows Privacy Glass Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Seating Split Folding Rear Seat

Additional Features Rear Step Bumper SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm voltmeter rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders Passenger door bin Front Anti-Roll Bar Front wheel independent suspension Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/CD w/SIRIUS Satellite Bumpers: chrome 17" Chrome Clad Steel Wheels

