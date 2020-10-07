Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Ford F-150

141,151 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-150

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Ford F-150

XLT

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,151KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5865087
  • Stock #: AH9155A
  • VIN: 1FTRW14W68FA58651

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # AH9155A
  • Mileage 141,151 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 141,151 kms. It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 248HP 4.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
4 Speakers
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Privacy Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Step Bumper
SIRIUS SATELLITE RADIO
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
voltmeter
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front wheel independent suspension
Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/CD w/SIRIUS Satellite
Bumpers: chrome
17" Chrome Clad Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 20,060 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2018 Ford Escape SEL...
 20,031 KM
$22,998 + tax & lic
2008 Jeep Patriot LI...
 242,918 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory