30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
1-800-627-2513
+ taxes & licensing
HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, POWER SEATS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, TOW PACKAGE, BENCH SEATS, LEATHER INTERIOR, 8 LONG BOX.
With this year's increase in output for the PowerStroke turbodiesel V8, robust new chassis and numerous refinements to the cabin, the 2008 Ford F-350 Super Duty is back in competitive form in the 1-ton pickup class.
Serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram LTD carry premium used cars, competitively priced for todays market. If you dont find what you are looking for in our inventory, just ask, and well do our best to fulfill your needs. Drive down to the Abbotsford Auto Mall or view our inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/ *All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. The second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable).
*Wholesale Direct and Wholesale Units are considered not suitable for transportation.*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599 Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599 Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199 Financing Fee of $500 when applicable Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1