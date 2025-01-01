Menu
Account
Sign In
Thanks for looking. This 2008 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today in Abbotsford. This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 150,148 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine. To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia | Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fees as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

2008 Ford F-550

150,148 KM

Details Description

$25,795

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2008 Ford F-550

XL

Watch This Vehicle
12117639

2008 Ford F-550

XL

Location

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

Contact Seller

$25,795

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
150,148KM
VIN 1FDAW57R18EA58942

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV8942
  • Mileage 150,148 KM

Vehicle Description

Thanks for looking. This 2008 Ford F-550 Super Duty DRW is for sale today in Abbotsford.

This sought after diesel crew cab 4X4 pickup has 150,148 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed automatic transmission and is powered by a 325HP 6.4L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Used 2008 Ford F-550 XL for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2008 Ford F-550 XL 150,148 KM $25,795 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE 400 4MATIC - Sunroof - Leather Seats 141,087 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 BMW M4 Coupe Dinan Tuned, Lowering Kit for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2018 BMW M4 Coupe Dinan Tuned, Lowering Kit 51,227 KM $59,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

Call Dealer

604381XXXX

(click to show)

6043811161

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,795

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

Contact Seller
2008 Ford F-550