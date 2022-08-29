$11,998+ tax & licensing
2008 Honda CR-V
EX-L
233,743KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9096286
- Stock #: STK804223
- VIN: 5J6RE48798L804223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 233,743 KM
Vehicle Description
New Arrival! This 2008 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This SUV has 233,743 kms. It's nighthawk black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a 5 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 166HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/
Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!
All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.
*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.
Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
7 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
17" aluminum alloy wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Passenger seat mounted armrest
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Radio: AM/FM/6-Disc Premium Audio System
Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
4.50 Axle Ratio
Abbotsford Hyundai
30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1