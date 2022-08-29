2008 Honda CR-V

$11,998 + taxes & licensing 2 3 3 , 7 4 3 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9096286

9096286 Stock #: STK804223

STK804223 VIN: 5J6RE48798L804223

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Nighthawk Black Pearl

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 233,743 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Security System Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Heated Front Bucket Seats Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player 7 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper 17" aluminum alloy wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Front dual zone A/C Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Seating Power Driver Seat Split Folding Rear Seat Windows POWER MOONROOF Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Passenger seat mounted armrest Anti-whiplash front head restraints Rear Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Radio: AM/FM/6-Disc Premium Audio System Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest Speed-Sensitive Wipers 4.50 Axle Ratio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

