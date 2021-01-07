Menu
2008 Jeep Compass

177,000 KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Steel Blue Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Dark Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LF269388A
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

New Arrival! This 2008 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 177,000 kms. It's steel blue metallic clearcoat in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speakers
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead airbag
Block Heater
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat
Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp
Variably intermittent wipers
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags
Split Folding Rear Seat
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Driver Door Bin
Body Colour Liftgate Applique
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
4.12 Axle Ratio
Quick Order Package 26E North
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
17" x 6.5" aluminum sparkle silver wheels
Roof rack: rails only
AM/FM Compact Disc

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

