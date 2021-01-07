2008 Jeep Compass

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Steering Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player 4 Speakers Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Safety 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Convenience Block Heater Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Front Passenger Forward Fold Flat Seat Interior Removable/Rechargeable Lamp Variably intermittent wipers Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Supplemental Front Seat Side Airbags Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Driver Door Bin Body Colour Liftgate Applique Front beverage holders Passenger door bin 4.12 Axle Ratio Quick Order Package 26E North Front Anti-Roll Bar Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour 17" x 6.5" aluminum sparkle silver wheels Roof rack: rails only AM/FM Compact Disc

