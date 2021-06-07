Menu
2008 Jeep Liberty

172,562 KM

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Sport

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

172,562KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7230473
  • Stock #: MP283448AA
  • VIN: 1J8GN28K78W137584

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Stone White Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Pastel Slate Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MP283448AA
  • Mileage 172,562 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $8754 - Our Price is just $8499!

New Arrival! This 2008 Jeep Liberty is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This SUV has 172,562 kms. It's stone white clearcoat in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 210HP 3.7L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Block Heater
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Rear Window Defroster
Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Front beverage holders
3.21 Axle Ratio
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Quick Order Package 28B
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
16 x 7.0 aluminum wheels
AM/FM CD MP3 Radio

