2008 Jeep Liberty

$8,499 + taxes & licensing 1 7 2 , 5 6 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7230473

7230473 Stock #: MP283448AA

MP283448AA VIN: 1J8GN28K78W137584

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Stone White Clearcoat

Interior Colour Pastel Slate Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # MP283448AA

Mileage 172,562 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player 4 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Rear Window Wiper Low Tire Pressure Warning Convenience Block Heater Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm rear reading lights Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Front beverage holders 3.21 Axle Ratio Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Quick Order Package 28B Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension 16 x 7.0 aluminum wheels AM/FM CD MP3 Radio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.