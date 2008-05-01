Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

215,700 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at (2008.5)

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Mazda MAZDA3

GS at (2008.5)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

215,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9460228
  • Stock #: 23UTNA47792
  • VIN: JM1BK32F881147792

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Titanium Met.
  • Interior Colour BLACK-GREY
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA47792
  • Mileage 215,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior Colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

2008 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 215,700 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2011 Chrysler 200 Li...
 155,281 KM
$9,900 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Highland...
 36,122 KM
$38,900 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory