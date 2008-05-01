$5,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
604-857-2657
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
2008 Mazda MAZDA3
GS at (2008.5)
Location
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1
604-857-2657
$5,995
+ taxes & licensing
178,280KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9500575
- Stock #: 23UTNA54816
- VIN: JM1BK343X81854816
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Grey Mica
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 23UTNA54816
- Mileage 178,280 KM
Vehicle Features
MOONROOF
Exterior Colour
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford
30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1