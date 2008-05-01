Menu
2008 Mazda MAZDA3

178,280 KM

Details Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

GS at (2008.5)

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

178,280KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9500575
  • Stock #: 23UTNA54816
  • VIN: JM1BK343X81854816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Grey Mica
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA54816
  • Mileage 178,280 KM

Vehicle Features

MOONROOF
Exterior Colour

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

