Menu
Account
Sign In

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

179,817 KM

Details Features

$23,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

V6 5A

Watch This Vehicle
12087541

2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser

V6 5A

Location

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

604-857-2657

Contact Seller

$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
179,817KM
VIN JTEBU11F88K005061

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Titanium Silver
  • Interior Colour Oak
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 23UTNA05061
  • Mileage 179,817 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

c package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

Used 2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2021 Kia Seltos EX PREMIUM AWD 99,061 KM $23,990 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2020 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Regular Bed V6 6A 87,290 KM $45,500 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD for sale in Abbotsford, BC
2023 Toyota Corolla Hybrid LE AWD 28,608 KM $34,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

30210 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

604-857-XXXX

(click to show)

604-857-2657

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,900

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Toyota Abbotsford

604-857-2657

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota FJ Cruiser