Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2008 Toyota Matrix

170,448 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Abbotsford Hyundai

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller
2008 Toyota Matrix

2008 Toyota Matrix

XR

Watch This Vehicle

2008 Toyota Matrix

XR

Location

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-684-2294

Contact Seller

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,448KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6004416
  • Stock #: STK703382
  • VIN: 2T1KR32E08C703382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 170,448 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $7205 - Our Price is just $6995!

New Arrival! This 2008 Toyota Matrix is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 170,448 kms. It's blue in colour . It has a 4 speed auto transmission and is powered by a 126HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.abbotsfordhyundai.com/financial-services/pre-approved-financing/



Call or email today to schedule a test drive to experience all of this and so much more with this fantastic vehicle!

All Abbotsford Hyundai pre-owned vehicles come complete with remaining Manufacturers Warranty plus a vehicle safety report and a CarFax history report. Abbotsford Hyundai is a BBB accredited pre-owned car dealership, serving the Fraser Valley and our friends in Surrey, Langley and surrounding Lower Mainland areas. We are your Friendly Fraser Valley car dealer. We are located at 30250 Automall Drive in Abbotsford. Call or email us to schedule a test drive.

*All Sales are subject to Taxes, $499 Admin fee and $61 Fuel Surcharge.

Dealer ID #31001.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Abbotsford. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
4 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Cloth Seat Trim
Passenger door bin
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km
AM/FM Stereo CD w/4 Speakers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Abbotsford Hyundai

2015 Dodge Journey S...
 142,703 KM
$11,998 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Veloste...
 143,072 KM
$10,998 + tax & lic
2011 Hyundai Veracru...
 48,853 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

Abbotsford Hyundai

30250 Automall Dr, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

Call Dealer

1-800-684-XXXX

(click to show)

1-800-684-2294

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory