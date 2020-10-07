2008 Toyota Matrix

Vehicle Features

Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player 4 Speakers Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Trim Leather Steering Wheel Windows Rear Window Defroster Seating Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Safety Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Cloth Seat Trim Passenger door bin Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/60,000km AM/FM Stereo CD w/4 Speakers

