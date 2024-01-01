Menu
**Fresh Trade! Rebuilt, Automatic Transmission, Wholesale to Public** Great Value under 5k! Automatic Transmission FWD Runs Well! New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford. This sedan has 137,129 kms. Its nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

137,129 KM

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS Fresh Trade, Rebuilt, Auto

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt

LS Fresh Trade, Rebuilt, Auto

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

6043811161

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,129KM
VIN 1G1AR55H497198259

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FV8259T
  • Mileage 137,129 KM

Vehicle Description

**Fresh Trade! Rebuilt, Automatic Transmission, Wholesale to Public**

Great Value under 5k!

Automatic Transmission
FWD
Runs Well!

New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.

This sedan has 137,129 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.fraservalleypreowned.ca/abbotsford-car-loan-application-british-columbia



Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

30125 AUTOMALL DRIVE, Abbotsford, BC V2T 6Y9

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Fraser Valley Pre-Owned

6043811161

2009 Chevrolet Cobalt