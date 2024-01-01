$3,995+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Cobalt
LS Fresh Trade, Rebuilt, Auto
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FV8259T
- Mileage 137,129 KM
Vehicle Description
**Fresh Trade! Rebuilt, Automatic Transmission, Wholesale to Public**
Great Value under 5k!
Automatic Transmission
FWD
Runs Well!
New Arrival! This 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt is fresh on our lot in Abbotsford.
This sedan has 137,129 kms. It's nice in colour . It has a 5 speed manual transmission and is powered by a 155HP 2.2L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
| Our Quality Guarantee: We maintain the highest standard of quality that is required for a Pre-Owned Dealership to operate in an Auto Mall. We provide an independent 360-degree inspection report through licensed 3rd Party mechanic shops. Thus, our customers can rest assured each vehicle will be a reliable, and responsible purchase. | Purchase Disclaimer: Your selected vehicle may have a differing finance and cash prices. When viewing our vehicles on third party marketplaces, please click over to our website to verify the correct price for the vehicle. The Sale Price on third party websites will always reflect the Finance Price of our vehicles. If you are making a Cash Purchase, please refer to our website for the Cash Price of the vehicle. | All prices are subject to and do not include, a $995 Finance Fee, and a $995 Document Fee. These fee's as well as taxes, are included in all listed listed payment quotes. Please speak with Dealer for full details and exact numbers. o~o
