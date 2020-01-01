Menu
2009 Dodge Nitro

SE/SXT *WHOLESALE DIRECT*

2009 Dodge Nitro

SE/SXT *WHOLESALE DIRECT*

Abbotsford Chrysler

30285 Auto Mall Drive, Abbotsford, BC V2T 5M1

1-800-627-2513

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,002KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4421460
  • Stock #: K825737A
  • VIN: 1D8GU28K89W508846
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
5-door

KEYLESS ENTRY, FOG LIGHTS, POWER WINDOWS, POWER MIRRORS, A/C, ALLOY RIMS, TOW PACKAGE, CLOTH INTERIOR.

Nothing screams "get out of my way" quite like a gargantuan square grille, blocky front bumper and insanely flared front fenders. Like other Dodge models, this is the approach the 2009 Dodge Nitro takes in hopes of attracting testosterone-filled shoppers looking for a midsize SUV that costs less.

If you dont find what you are looking for in our inventory just ask! Well do our best to fulfill your needs because at Abbotsford Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram Ltd we value our return customers and are always looking to earn new business. Drive down to our location at 30285 Automall Dr, call or email and tell us how we can help you. Plus, check out our ever-changing inventory at https://www.abbotsfordchrysler.com/used/
*All Sales are subject to Taxes and Fees. A second key, floor mats, and owner's manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles.
Documentation Fee $599.00, Fuel Surcharge: $99.00, Finance Placement Fee: $500.00 (if applicable)

*Wholesale Direct and Wholesale Units are considered not suitable for transportation.

*All prices plus applicable taxes, applicable environmental recovery charges, documentation of $599 and full tank of fuel surcharge of $76 if a full tank is chosen. Other protection items available that are not included in the above price: Tire & Rim Protection and Key fob insurance starting from $599 Service contracts (extended warranties) for coverage up to 7 years and 200,000 kms starting from $599 Custom vehicle accessory packages, mudflaps and deflectors, tire and rim packages, lift kits, exhaust kits and tonneau covers, canopies and much more that can be added to your payment at time of purchase Undercoating, rust modules, and full protection packages starting from $199 Financing Fee of $500 when applicable Flexible life, disability and critical illness insurances to protect portions of or the entire length of vehicle loan
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • 4 Speed Automatic

